Mutual fund calculator: ₹10,000 monthly SIP can make you a millionaire in ten years1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Nippon India Small Cap Fund has delivered stellar returns and has the potential to make investors millionaires
Small-cap mutual funds have become the darling of mutual fund (MF) investors as they are delivering amazing returns to existing investors. Although small caps are considered to be very risky, the 'risk hai toh ishq hai' line from Harshad Mehta's web series Scam 1992 is a reminder that we need to take some risks in our life at a certain point to reap benefits. Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan is one such small-cap mutual fund plan that has given stellar returns, and grown the money of its investors.