Small-cap mutual funds have become the darling of mutual fund (MF) investors as they are delivering amazing returns to existing investors. Although small caps are considered to be very risky, the 'risk hai toh ishq hai' line from Harshad Mehta's web series Scam 1992 is a reminder that we need to take some risks in our life at a certain point to reap benefits. Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan is one such small-cap mutual fund plan that has given stellar returns, and grown the money of its investors.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan is a Small Cap mutual fund scheme from Nippon India Mutual Fund. This small-cap mutual fund SIP plan has given 19.05%, and 26.20% returns in the last three, and six months respectively. It has given 33.93% in one year, 44.84% in three years, and 21.82%, 22.28%, and 29.62% in the last five, seven, and ten years respectively, as per data available on Value Research. This fund was launched on 16 September 2019. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan has given a return of 20.89% since its launch thirteen years ago.

Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows a regular monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in Nippon India Small Cap Fund in ten years could have made investors millionaires. It has given 25.96 % annualised returns in ten years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. ₹57,53,702 in ten years. The mutual fund calculator shows how a lumpsum investment of 1 lakh grew more than five times in ten years.

