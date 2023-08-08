Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan is a Small Cap mutual fund scheme from Nippon India Mutual Fund. This small-cap mutual fund SIP plan has given 19.05%, and 26.20% returns in the last three, and six months respectively. It has given 33.93% in one year, 44.84% in three years, and 21.82%, 22.28%, and 29.62% in the last five, seven, and ten years respectively, as per data available on Value Research. This fund was launched on 16 September 2019. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan has given a return of 20.89% since its launch thirteen years ago.