BSE StAR MF Platform informed its members that October 19, 2021 will be a non-business day for Debt and Liquid Funds on account of Eid-e-Milad.

Due to the settlement holiday on the account of Eid-e-Milad, debt & liquid mutual fund scheme orders placed after 1:30 PM on 18th October 2021 will be processed on 20th October 2021. The amount for these orders will be deducted from ledger on 20th October 2021. Allotment and redemptions due on 19th October 2021 will be settled on 20th October 2021.

Equity mutual fund scheme orders placed after 1:30 pm on 18th October 2021 will be processed on 19th October 2021 and the amount will be debited on the same day. The Redemption’s/Switch’s/STP’s orders in all category of schemes shall be accepted and reported to the respective Registrars on October 19, 2021.

MFIs/RFIs needs to upload the funds confirmation (FC) file pertaining to the Equity, Debt and Liquid based SIP transactions on October 19, 2021 till 2:35 PM, to allow ICCL to debit the Settlement pool account of the members and transfer the funds to the respective AMC’s before the deadline time of 3:00 PM.

MFIs/RFIs to note that ICCL shall debit the Settlement pool account of the members for valid Lumpsum transactions executed/available on October 19, 2021 as per settlement timings provided below to transfer the funds to the respective AMC’s before the deadline time of schemes.

