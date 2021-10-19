Mutual fund: Change in settlement cycle due to a settlement holiday today

Due to the settlement holiday on the account of Eid-e-Milad, debt & liquid mutual fund scheme orders placed after 1:30 PM on 18th October 2021 will be processed on 20th October 2021. The amount for these orders will be deducted from ledger on 20th October 2021. Allotment and redemptions due on 19th October 2021 will be settled on 20th October 2021.