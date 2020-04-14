Mutual fund costs matter

Every mutual fund house incurs expenses. Rules allow mutual fund schemes to deduct a small portion of your investments to pay for these expenses. But there is a limit to which fund houses can charge investors. Equity funds are allowed to charge up to 2.25% of the assets that a scheme manages; debt funds’ expenses are capped at 2%. Ideally, the lower the expenses, the better it is as expenses reduce fund returns. But a low expense ratio is just one of the many parameters that investors should look at.