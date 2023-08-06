Mutual fund houses are expected to go slow on NFOs this year. Here's why2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 04:44 PM IST
The experts pointed out that this year the NFOs are expected to remain much lower than the 228 schemes floated in 2022 and 140 during 2021
The asset management companies (AMCs) are slowing the pace of launching new mutual funds schemes and drafted the documents for only 59 new fund offerings (NFOs) so far this year. The number is far less than 70 NFOs launched during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year and the experts pointed out many reasons for the same.