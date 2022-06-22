Mutual fund houses are getting ready to line up new fund offers

Going by the Axis Long Bond Fund draft scheme information document, the scheme will invest in debt securities such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is greater than 7 years. The scheme has been labelled ‘moderate risk’ on the Riskometer with relatively low credit risk and relatively high interest rate risk. As per the Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund draft documents, the fund will dynamically manage its equity and fixed income portfolio. The scheme is labelled ‘very high risk’ on the Riskometer. It will use a mix of qualitative and quantitative factors to determine the asset allocation. In terms of quantitative parameters, the scheme will use the month-end weighted average P/E ratio and P/B ratio of the Nifty 500 Index, combined in a 50:50 ratio. The Baroda BNP Paribas Floater Fund, as the name suggests will invest at least 65% of its net assets in floating rate debt instruments (including fixed rate debt instruments swapped for floating rate returns). The scheme is labelled ‘moderate risk’ on the Riskometer.