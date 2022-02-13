Mutual Fund: How to invest in banking sector stocks

Since, this is an equity oriented index fund, the profit made on this investment is eligible for concessional tax treatment under the income tax laws. Profits made on redemption within 12 months is treated as short term capital gains and will be taxed at a flat rate of 15%. If the redemption is made after holding for more than 12 months, then there is no tax liability on initial long term capital gains of Rs. 1 lakh and the balance is taxed at flat concessional rate of 10%. The initial long term capital gains of one lakh rupee will include all long term capital gains of direct listed shares as well as all equity oriented schemes.