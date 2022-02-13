Mutual fund: Income tax rules on switching to another plan of same scheme

ELSS have a lock in period of three years so you would be allowed to switch from the tax saving schemes only after three years and therefore the profits made on the original investment will be treated as long term capital gains. Such long term capital gains on switched ELSS will get taxed at concessional rate of 10% after initial one lakh on which no tax is payable. The initial one lakh on which no tax is payable will include long term capital gains from all listed shares and all equity oriented schemes taken together.

