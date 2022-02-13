Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Mutual fund: Income tax rules on switching to another plan of same scheme

Mutual fund: Income tax rules on switching to another plan of same scheme

The investment made by you in the other option of the same scheme by switching the old ELSS into new ELSS scheme will be eligible for tax benefits under Section 80 C as this is treated as fresh investment
2 min read . 12:00 PM IST Balwant Jain

  • The investment made by you in the other option of the same scheme by switching the old ELSS into new ELSS scheme will be eligible for tax benefits under Section 80 C as this is treated as fresh investment

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If I switch some amount from my existing tax saving scheme to same tax saving scheme of the same fund house but different option i.e. from dividend payout to growth option, can I claim tax benefit in respect of the shifted amount? My taxable income is below 5 lakh including profits on ELSS investment being switched.

If I switch some amount from my existing tax saving scheme to same tax saving scheme of the same fund house but different option i.e. from dividend payout to growth option, can I claim tax benefit in respect of the shifted amount? My taxable income is below 5 lakh including profits on ELSS investment being switched.

Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS) are basically equity oriented schemes on which an Individual and HUF can claim deduction under Section 80 C up to Rs. 1.50 lakh along with other eligible items during the year. For the purpose of income tax, switching from one plan/option to another plan/option of the same scheme or another scheme is treated as transfer giving rise to tax liability on profits made. 

Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS) are basically equity oriented schemes on which an Individual and HUF can claim deduction under Section 80 C up to Rs. 1.50 lakh along with other eligible items during the year. For the purpose of income tax, switching from one plan/option to another plan/option of the same scheme or another scheme is treated as transfer giving rise to tax liability on profits made. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

ELSS have a lock in period of three years so you would be allowed to switch from the tax saving schemes only after three years and therefore the profits made on the original investment will be treated as long term capital gains. Such long term capital gains on switched ELSS will get taxed at concessional rate of 10% after initial one lakh on which no tax is payable. The initial one lakh on which no tax is payable will include long term capital gains from all listed shares and all equity oriented schemes taken together.

The investment made by you in the other option of the same scheme by switching the old ELSS into new ELSS scheme will be eligible for tax benefits under Section 80 C as this is treated as fresh investment. 

Since your total income does not exceed Rs. 5 lakh including long term capital gains on ELSS you are eligible to claim rebate under Section 87A. In case your long term capital gains on all listed equity shares and equity oriented mutual fund schemes including long term capital gains on ELSS does not exceed one lakh rupees you do not have to pay any tax. However, in case such long term capital gains exceed one lakh, you will have to pay tax at 10% on the excess over one lakh while availing rebate under Section 87A against tax liability on other income. 

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainabalwant@ gmail.com and @jainbalwant on Twitter

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!