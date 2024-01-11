Mutual fund investment: Four new developments that MF investors must know
Mutual fund investment: Parag Parikh Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, and WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund have filed draft documents for new funds in the past week
Investing in mutual funds has become increasingly popular over the years. From Parag Parikh Mutual Fund to Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund to WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund filing draft documents for new funds to new fund offerings (NFOs). Let's take a look at the top developments in one week that MF investors must know according to a weekly report by SMC Global Securities Ltd.