Investing in mutual funds has become increasingly popular over the years. From Parag Parikh Mutual Fund to Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund to WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund filing draft documents for new funds to new fund offerings (NFOs). Let's take a look at the top developments in one week that MF investors must know according to a weekly report by SMC Global Securities Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1)Parag Parikh Mutual Fund files draft document for dynamic asset allocation fund Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund will be an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund. The investment objective of the scheme will be to generate income/long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity, equity derivatives, and fixed-income instruments. The allocation between equity instruments and fixed income will be managed dynamically to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation while managing downside risk.

2)Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund files draft documents with Sebi for two ETFs Motilal Oswal Nifty IT ETF Motilal Oswal Nifty IT ETF will be an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty IT TRI. The investment objective of the scheme will be to provide returns that, before expenses, closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty IT Index, subject to tracking error. The scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty IT TRI. The scheme will allocate 95- 100% in constituents of the Nifty IT Index, and 0-5% in units of liquid schemes and money market instruments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank ETF Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank ETF will be an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Bank TRI. The investment objective of the scheme will be to provide returns that, before expenses, closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Bank Index, subject to tracking error. The scheme will be benchmarked against the Nifty Bank Total Return Index.

3)WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund files draft document for Pharma and Healthcare Fund WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund will be an open-ended equity scheme investing in the pharma and healthcare sector. The scheme will be benchmarked against S&P BSE Healthcare TRI. According to the scheme information document, the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of pharma and healthcare companies.

Navi Mutual Fund changes names of two hybrid schemes Navi Mutual Fund has announced the change of name of two hybrid schemes: Navi Regular Savings Fund and Navi Equity Hybrid Fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navi Regular Savings Fund will be known as the Navi Conservative Hybrid Fund, while the Navi Equity Hybrid Fund will be called the Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund. The fund house informed its investors about the change to its investors through. The changes are effective from January 1.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

