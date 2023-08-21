comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 12:29:23
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 1.53%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 445.05 0.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.45 0.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 619 0.53%
Business News/ Mutual Funds / News/  Mutual Fund Investment: Meet the top equity SIP performer. And the winner is…
Back

Indian mutual fund industry sees strong demand for equity investments, with equities outperforming other asset classes. Several equity mutual funds have generated high returns, with some schemes offering up to 46% interest in one year. The surge in India's mutual fund industry in the last five years reflects a remarkable appetite for equity. As per data from MFI, FundsIndia Research, equities have performed very well in the long term, with 17% returns over 20 years. Some Equity Mutual Funds in India outperform the benchmark with returns of up to 22.6%.

A SIP returns of 10,000 per month in these below 12 Mutual fund schemes have helped investors build their wealth over time. As per the data available on Value Research, twelve  MF schemes have given up to 46% interest in one year.

Best Mutual Funds: Top Equity SIP performer

Quant Small Cap Dir- 46.04

Nippon India Small Cap Dir- 45.04

HDFC Mid-Cap Opp Dir- 40.65

Edelweiss Small Cap Dir- 38.25

SBI Infrastructure Dir- 36.90

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Dir- 36.16

Nippon Ind Growth Dir- 36.12

JM Flexicap Dir- 35.95

ICICI Pru Bhrt 22 FOF Dir- 35.59

ICICI Pru Smallcap Dir- 34.08

Tata Small Cap Dir- 33.66Mutual 

Equity mutual funds have outperformed the index over the long term as per MFI, FundsIndia Research

Franklin India Bluechip - Growth- 17.5%

HDFC Top 100 Fund - Growth 19.5%

Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth 20.2%

Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth- 22.6%

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth19.9%

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund - Growth- 19.7%

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Growth- 20.4%

New Mutual Fund players that MF investors should know

The MF industry in India is warming up with the addition of new players like Nithin Kamath's Zerodha AMC, Samir Arora's Helios Capital, and Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services. 

Old Bridge Capital Management Pvt Ltd, Unifi Capital Pvt Ltd, Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP, and Wizemarkets Analytics Pvt Ltd are under market regulator Sebi's consideration.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App