Mutual Fund Investment: Meet the top equity SIP performer. And the winner is…1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Indian mutual fund industry sees strong demand for equity investments, with equities outperforming other asset classes. Several equity mutual funds have generated high returns, with some schemes offering up to 46% interest in one year. The surge in India's mutual fund industry in the last five years reflects a remarkable appetite for equity. As per data from MFI, FundsIndia Research, equities have performed very well in the long term, with 17% returns over 20 years. Some Equity Mutual Funds in India outperform the benchmark with returns of up to 22.6%.