Mutual Fund Investment: Meet the top equity SIP performer. And the winner is…

Indian mutual funds show a strong appetite for equity, with returns of up to 22.6%. Some funds have grown 35-40 times in 20 years

Indian mutual fund industry sees strong demand for equity investments, with equities outperforming other asset classes. Several equity mutual funds have generated high returns, with some schemes offering up to 46% interest in one year. The surge in India's mutual fund industry in the last five years reflects a remarkable appetite for equity. As per data from MFI, FundsIndia Research, equities have performed very well in the long term, with 17% returns over 20 years. Some Equity Mutual Funds in India outperform the benchmark with returns of up to 22.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A SIP returns of ₹10,000 per month in these below 12 Mutual fund schemes have helped investors build their wealth over time. As per the data available on Value Research, twelve MF schemes have given up to 46% interest in one year.

Best Mutual Funds: Top Equity SIP performer Quant Small Cap Dir- 46.04 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nippon India Small Cap Dir- 45.04

HDFC Mid-Cap Opp Dir- 40.65

Edelweiss Small Cap Dir- 38.25 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Infrastructure Dir- 36.90

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Dir- 36.16

Nippon Ind Growth Dir- 36.12 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JM Flexicap Dir- 35.95

ICICI Pru Bhrt 22 FOF Dir- 35.59

ICICI Pru Smallcap Dir- 34.08 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Small Cap Dir- 33.66Mutual

Equity mutual funds have outperformed the index over the long term as per MFI, FundsIndia Research Franklin India Bluechip - Growth- 17.5%

HDFC Top 100 Fund - Growth 19.5% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth 20.2%

Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth- 22.6%

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth19.9% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund - Growth- 19.7%

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Growth- 20.4%

New Mutual Fund players that MF investors should know The MF industry in India is warming up with the addition of new players like Nithin Kamath's Zerodha AMC, Samir Arora's Helios Capital, and Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Old Bridge Capital Management Pvt Ltd, Unifi Capital Pvt Ltd, Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP, and Wizemarkets Analytics Pvt Ltd are under market regulator Sebi's consideration.