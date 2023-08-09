Mutual Fund investment: SIP or lumpsum? A survey reveals what retail investors prefer2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST
According to a study by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, the survey found that 61% of investors have invested in at least one passive fund, citing low cost, simplicity, and market returns as the top reasons
A study by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) reveals that passive funds have taken center stage in India over the last few years, gaining market share from 1.4% of AUM in 2015 to over 17% today.
