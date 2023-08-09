According to the findings of the survey, 61% of investors have invested in at least 1 passive fund, underscoring the fast-growing adoption of passive funds in India. Revealing the reason investors choose to invest in passive funds, the survey findings point out the fact that 57% of respondents prefer these funds due to their low-cost nature as the biggest reason, followed by 56% of respondents who feel that the simplicity of these funds is what pulls them to invest in them, and more than 54% investors do so for the fact that they tend to deliver market returns.