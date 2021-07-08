Mutual fund investors double in 4 years to 2.39 crore as of June end

The growth in PAN numbers was particularly steep in the first quarter of FY22. The mutual fund industry added 12 lakh investors in the quarter, going from 2.27 crore to 2.39 crore. This was higher than the 20 lakh investors added in the whole of FY 2021 when the investor count went from 2.07 to 2.27 crore, according to numbers announced by Venkatesh. However this is a small fraction of the 42 crore PAN numbers in India.