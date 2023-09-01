Mutual Fund news: Two recently launched new fund offers (NFOs) are closing today. Details here2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Navi MF launches Navi S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund, Shriram MF launches Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund. NFOs close today
To tap into the growing market, mutual fund (MF) houses are busy launching new schemes. At least six MF houses new fund offers (NFOs) will close this month. Navi S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund, Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFOs will close today, while Quant Teck Fund, Quant Teck Fund, WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund, and DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFOs will close later this month.