Mutual fund nomination deadline extended to 30 Sept1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The deadline for all the existing mutual fund folios, including jointly-held ones, has been set as 30 September, 2023, failing which the folios will be frozen for debits
Existing mutual fund investors have time till 30 September to nominate a beneficiary or opt out of it, failing which their folios will be frozen, and they will not be able to redeem investment.
