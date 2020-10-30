Mutual fund redemptions due on October 30 will be settled on Monday, November 2

Some mutual fund houses have started providing instant redemption facility, on the same day upto a certain amount, however usually, the redemption from liquid funds works on a T+1 basis. In other words, if you give the redemption today (on a weekday on which the market is open), you will get the redemption tomorrow. However a public holiday or weekend can delay the payout. In addition, the request must be given before the cut-off time on a working day in order for it to be processed the same day. Sending the redemption request after the cut off time adds another day to the payout time.