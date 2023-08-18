Mutual Fund: Shriram AMC launches Shriram multi-asset allocation fund for long-term wealth creation. Key things to know1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Shriram Asset Management Company, part of the Shriram Group, launched the Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund today, August 18th, 2023. This new fund aims to offer long-term inflation-adjusted wealth creation through exposure to multiple assets such as equity, debt, and gold/silver ETFs. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will close on September 1st, 2023.