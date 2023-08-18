“The Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund has a two-tier approach to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns. Firstly, its ‘risk parity’ approach between equity/debt/gold aims to minimise volatility and maximise returns, thereby giving better returns to the investor. Secondly, for the equity allocation, our proprietary Enhanced Quantamental Investment (EQI) model uses an integrated combination of quant and fundamental analysis to create a risk-adjusted equity portfolio that aims to deliver consistent alpha (returns above the benchmark). We use three factors: low volatility (steady returns), momentum (increasing returns), and low valuation (at the right price) which has shown very positive results in both back testing as well as forward testing. We believe this one fund will appeal well to our investors," Kartik L Jain, MD & CEO, Shriram Asset Management Company said.