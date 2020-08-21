Mutual fund SIPs: Now, 5- and 10-year returns jump as equities rebound

Just when the equity mutual funds have hit record-low inflows, SIP performance of equity mutual fund schemes has started to improve. Mutual fund investors who showed patience during the tough times can cheer as most of the schemes which , till a few weeks ago were showing negative returns, have become positive and those which were already positive are showing higher returns on account of improved equity markets. Major recovery was seen in mid cap and small cap stocks. 13 out of 210 equity schemes show double-digit returns in the last five years. 77 out of 168 mutual funds are showing double-digit SIP returns in the last 10 years. All the schemes gave positive returns in the 10-year period.

BSE Midcap index has gone up by 11% in the last one month, BSE Small Cap Fund has jumped by 12.50% in the same period.

The best performer in the five-year period is Parag Parikh Long Term Fund with SIP returns of 14.72%, followed by Quant Active Fund (13.08%), Quant Tax Plan (12.81%), Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund (11.93%) and Axis Midcap Fund (11.75%), shows Value Research data.

Other schemes which gave double-digit returns in the five year period are IIFL Focused Equity Fund (11.60%), Nippon India ETF NV20 (11.52%), Axis Bluechip Fund (10.73%), Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund (10.68%), SBI Small Cap Fund (10.39%), Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund (10.18%), BOI AXA Tax Advantage Fund (10.10%) and PGIM India Diversified Equity Fund (10.07%).

Only seven equity schemes out of 210 schemes showed negative returns in the last five years, viz-a viz 10 out of 14 schemes in a single category - small cap funds which gave negative five-year returns a month ago. This might not be an achievement because we invest in equities with expectation of inflation beating returns but this surely provides some respite to investors who were complaining about the erosion of their principal invested.

The 10-year best SIP performers are Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund (19.32%), SBI Small Cap Fund (19.09%), Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund (16.88%), Principal Emerging Bluechip Fund (14.88%) and Quant Active Fund (14.44%).

Three schemes delivered more than 15% returns in the last 10 years, 29 schemes gave more than 12% SIP returns in the same time period. See table below for schemes which gave over 12% SIP returns in the 10-year period.

View Full Image 10-year annualised SIP returns as on August 20; Source: Value Research