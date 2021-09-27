Mutual Fund: What are PSU bond funds? Should you invest?

Due to the dual benefit of indexation and concessional tax rate of 20%, an investment in a debt fund is very tax efficient as compared to investments in bank fixed deposits. For example: Assume you had invested Rs. 10,000 each in a debt fund and in a fixed deposit in the year 2015, both yielding similar rate of interest. Based on the past Cost Inflation Index for six years for computing the indexed cost and rate of tax of 20% on such bond funds and comparing the same with tax of 30% on bank fixed deposit interest, the net after tax annualised returns of such bonds funds and the fixed deposits would have been around 5.82% and 4.60% respectively. The absolute difference of 1.21% works out to around 26.37% higher after tax returns, in relative terms, in case of bonds funds if held for full six years.

