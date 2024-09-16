Mutual Funds: A safer, diversified alternative to SME IPOs for retail investors

Investors should evaluate SME IPOs and mutual funds based on risk and return. While SME IPOs can be appealing, mutual funds provide diversification and professional management, often leading to more stable returns and lower risk for wealth growth.

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated16 Sep 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Mutual funds: Simplifying market entry with diversification, expert management, and accessibility.
Mutual funds: Simplifying market entry with diversification, expert management, and accessibility.

If you're unsure whether to invest in SME IPOs or mutual funds, weigh each option’s pros and cons to make an informed decision. Mutual funds offer a stable and diversified investment alternative compared to the potentially higher-risk SME IPOs, which may appeal to those seeking a balance between risk and return.

Personal finance experts recommend that while SME IPOs can be attractive, they shouldn’t be the sole focus for wealth growth. Mutual funds provide diversification and professional management, reducing risk and often delivering more stable returns compared to the volatility of small company stocks.

 

Mutual funds pool money from many investors to invest in various securities, spreading risks and typically offering more consistent returns. Blue-chip stocks, which belong to large, established companies with a history of steady performance and dividends, are often favoured by risk-averse investors for their reliable growth potential.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer similar diversification benefits as mutual funds but with the added flexibility of trading like individual stocks. They usually have lower expense ratios and can provide cost-effective exposure to various sectors or indices.

Government bonds and fixed deposits may be suitable for those seeking capital protection and steady income, though they generally offer lower returns. Conservative investors often choose these as a stabilizing element within a broader investment strategy.

Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited, notes that each investment alternative has its advantages over SME IPOs, potentially offering a more dependable route for wealth growth with varying risk profiles.

Additionally, mutual funds can cater to SME IPO enthusiasts by focusing on micro-cap stocks. For instance, Motilal Oswal’s Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund spreads investments across the top 250 micro-cap stocks, reducing risk compared to individual SME IPOs while providing expert management and potential returns similar to those of SME stocks.

Jitendra Sikligar, Product Head at MySIPonline, suggests that this approach allows investors to benefit from smaller companies' growth while mitigating the risks associated with single SME IPO investments.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Mutual funds allow for diversified investments, reducing the risk associated with individual SME IPOs.
  • Investing in micro-cap stocks through mutual funds can offer similar growth potential as SME stocks without the volatility.
  • A balanced investment strategy should include a mix of high-risk and stable options to cater to different risk appetites.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 08:24 AM IST
