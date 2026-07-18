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Amfi wants Sebi to cut annual investor-awareness levy

Srushti VaidyaApoorva Ajith
3 min read18 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Under the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, AMCs are required to set aside 2 basis points of their daily net assets, within the overall total expense ratio (TER) limit, towards investor awareness and education each year.
Under the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, AMCs are required to set aside 2 basis points of their daily net assets, within the overall total expense ratio (TER) limit, towards investor awareness and education each year.
Summary

Amfi believes its investor-awareness fund is attracting more money than can be meaningfully spent. A lower levy could give fund houses greater flexibility over their own spending.

Gift this article

India's mutual fund industry body thinks it has too much money earmarked for investor awareness—and wants Sebi to cut the flow.

India's mutual fund industry body thinks it has too much money earmarked for investor awareness—and wants Sebi to cut the flow.

The Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi) wants the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to cut the mandatory levy that feeds its investor-awareness fund, three officials familiar with the matter told Mint.

The Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi) wants the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to cut the mandatory levy that feeds its investor-awareness fund, three officials familiar with the matter told Mint.

Amfi believes the fund has grown too large to spend meaningfully. A lower levy could also give asset management companies (AMCs) greater flexibility over investor-awareness spending and potentially improve their profitability.

Also Read | Sebi's plan to allow celeb ads for MFs is making the industry edgy

Under the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, AMCs are required to set aside 2 basis points of their daily net assets, within the overall total expense ratio (TER) limit, towards investor awareness and education each year.

Of this, 1 basis point is retained by the AMC to undertake investor-awareness initiatives, while the remaining 1 basis point is contributed to the Amfi's Investor Awareness Fund.

A rough calculation based on the industry's 82.2 trillion in assets as of June end suggests the 1-basis-point contribution to Amfi's investor-awareness fund could amount to around 800 crore a year. The amount would vary with the industry's assets.

“There has been a discussion to reduce Amfi’s investor awareness funds. Right now, it receives about 800 crore annually which is a very big amount. The aim is to bring the right balance and bring it down to about 500- 600 crore,” said one of the three officials.

Discussions are still at a preliminary stage, and the extent of the reduction has not yet been decided.

The size of the corpus has already drawn scrutiny. In 2024-25, Amfi spent 87.5% of its investor-awareness and education fund on media campaigns through digital platforms and advertising agencies, The Hindu reported in April 2026. The balance in the fund as of FY25 was more than 1,114 crore, the report said.

Amfi also spends on training post office staff and other intermediaries, organising seminars and webinars, working with educational institutes and government skill-development programmes, and deploying mobile awareness vans and buses.

Mails sent to Amfi and Sebi remained unanswered until press time.

Also Read | Expect moderate returns as macro risks mount: SBI Pension CIO

A smaller levy, more flexibility

A reduction in the share of the investor-awareness levy that goes to Amfi could allow AMCs to retain more funds for their own investor-education initiatives.

“This may be a good move. Say if Amfi receives 0.5 basis points it would also lead to the AMC having more leeway in its own spends for investor awareness and education and could help smaller AMCs who usually fall short of cash for such initiatives,” said a second official.

There is another way to view the proposal. Since the mandatory allocation towards investor awareness is currently charged within the TER, a lower allocation could reduce the expense and potentially give AMCs more flexibility on how they deploy other expenses within the permitted limit, added the official.

“AMCs operate on relatively thin margins. If the mandatory investor education expense is reduced and the savings accrue back to the fund house, it may improve their profitability,” said a fourth person familiar with the matter.

The proposal comes as investors are paying closer attention to AMC profitability following a series of high-profile listings. ICICI Prudential AMC listed on Indian stock exchanges in December 2025, while SBI Funds Management is looking to list in what would be the year's largest listing.

Also Read | Sebi panel weighs plan to let FPIs trade physically settled commodities

AMC spend

AMCs can use their own 1-basis-point allocation for advertising in print and digital media.

“These advertisements can be about educating investors about a category or a concept relating to mutual funds, such as SIPs. AMCs can also organize training programmes for investors,” said Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer at Capitalmind Mutual Fund.

One popular way of using the money is through investor-awareness programmes, or IAPs, where AMCs talk about mutual funds as a broad category without promoting their own products.

In the financial year ended 31 March 2025, Amfi conducted 306 IAPs covering 68,325 participants. AMCs conducted 14,749 programmes covering 1.15 million participants across India.

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Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMutual FundsNewsAmfi wants Sebi to cut annual investor-awareness levy

Amfi wants Sebi to cut annual investor-awareness levy

Srushti VaidyaApoorva Ajith
3 min read18 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Under the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, AMCs are required to set aside 2 basis points of their daily net assets, within the overall total expense ratio (TER) limit, towards investor awareness and education each year.
Under the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, AMCs are required to set aside 2 basis points of their daily net assets, within the overall total expense ratio (TER) limit, towards investor awareness and education each year.
Summary

Amfi believes its investor-awareness fund is attracting more money than can be meaningfully spent. A lower levy could give fund houses greater flexibility over their own spending.

Gift this article

India's mutual fund industry body thinks it has too much money earmarked for investor awareness—and wants Sebi to cut the flow.

India's mutual fund industry body thinks it has too much money earmarked for investor awareness—and wants Sebi to cut the flow.

The Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi) wants the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to cut the mandatory levy that feeds its investor-awareness fund, three officials familiar with the matter told Mint.

The Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi) wants the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to cut the mandatory levy that feeds its investor-awareness fund, three officials familiar with the matter told Mint.

Amfi believes the fund has grown too large to spend meaningfully. A lower levy could also give asset management companies (AMCs) greater flexibility over investor-awareness spending and potentially improve their profitability.

Also Read | Sebi's plan to allow celeb ads for MFs is making the industry edgy

Under the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, AMCs are required to set aside 2 basis points of their daily net assets, within the overall total expense ratio (TER) limit, towards investor awareness and education each year.

Of this, 1 basis point is retained by the AMC to undertake investor-awareness initiatives, while the remaining 1 basis point is contributed to the Amfi's Investor Awareness Fund.

A rough calculation based on the industry's 82.2 trillion in assets as of June end suggests the 1-basis-point contribution to Amfi's investor-awareness fund could amount to around 800 crore a year. The amount would vary with the industry's assets.

“There has been a discussion to reduce Amfi’s investor awareness funds. Right now, it receives about 800 crore annually which is a very big amount. The aim is to bring the right balance and bring it down to about 500- 600 crore,” said one of the three officials.

Discussions are still at a preliminary stage, and the extent of the reduction has not yet been decided.

The size of the corpus has already drawn scrutiny. In 2024-25, Amfi spent 87.5% of its investor-awareness and education fund on media campaigns through digital platforms and advertising agencies, The Hindu reported in April 2026. The balance in the fund as of FY25 was more than 1,114 crore, the report said.

Amfi also spends on training post office staff and other intermediaries, organising seminars and webinars, working with educational institutes and government skill-development programmes, and deploying mobile awareness vans and buses.

Mails sent to Amfi and Sebi remained unanswered until press time.

Also Read | Expect moderate returns as macro risks mount: SBI Pension CIO

A smaller levy, more flexibility

A reduction in the share of the investor-awareness levy that goes to Amfi could allow AMCs to retain more funds for their own investor-education initiatives.

“This may be a good move. Say if Amfi receives 0.5 basis points it would also lead to the AMC having more leeway in its own spends for investor awareness and education and could help smaller AMCs who usually fall short of cash for such initiatives,” said a second official.

There is another way to view the proposal. Since the mandatory allocation towards investor awareness is currently charged within the TER, a lower allocation could reduce the expense and potentially give AMCs more flexibility on how they deploy other expenses within the permitted limit, added the official.

“AMCs operate on relatively thin margins. If the mandatory investor education expense is reduced and the savings accrue back to the fund house, it may improve their profitability,” said a fourth person familiar with the matter.

The proposal comes as investors are paying closer attention to AMC profitability following a series of high-profile listings. ICICI Prudential AMC listed on Indian stock exchanges in December 2025, while SBI Funds Management is looking to list in what would be the year's largest listing.

Also Read | Sebi panel weighs plan to let FPIs trade physically settled commodities

AMC spend

AMCs can use their own 1-basis-point allocation for advertising in print and digital media.

“These advertisements can be about educating investors about a category or a concept relating to mutual funds, such as SIPs. AMCs can also organize training programmes for investors,” said Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer at Capitalmind Mutual Fund.

One popular way of using the money is through investor-awareness programmes, or IAPs, where AMCs talk about mutual funds as a broad category without promoting their own products.

In the financial year ended 31 March 2025, Amfi conducted 306 IAPs covering 68,325 participants. AMCs conducted 14,749 programmes covering 1.15 million participants across India.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMutual FundsNewsAmfi wants Sebi to cut annual investor-awareness levy
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