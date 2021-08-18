Mutual funds buy metals, dump oil & gas stocks in July

The review includes data for India’s top 20 domestic mutual fund houses, which together command nearly 97% of the industry in terms of assets under management (AUM). “On a month-on-month basis, the weights of metals, cement, real estate, chemicals, telecom, textiles and retail increased, while the weights of oil & gas, private banks, automobiles, utilities, consumer, and technology moderated. Private banks (16.8%) was the top sector holding for mutual funds in July, followed by technology (11.7%), healthcare (7.7%), and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) (7.4%)," said Deven Mistry, analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.