How mutual fund SWP route can offer you guaranteed monthly income

Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) in mutual funds can help you to get a regular payment or income. This facility is useful for the retired people who need regular source of inflows. The frequency of the inflows can be set at monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual, depending on an investor's requirement. An investor can set a date and choose to get a fixed sum or a variable sum on that date. Read on to understand which funds to choose for SWP, how much money should you take out using SWP, taxation and other details.

Equity or debt fund: Which is a better choice for setting up SWP?

Setting up an SWP in debt mutual funds is preferred to ensure a regular income. Equity funds are highly volatile and in case the market is down, your regular income flow might be interrupted. You may look at debt funds with shorter maturities to create a regular inflow of income.

How much should you withdraw on a regular basis?

Mutual funds allow investors to opt for a fixed sum at a regular interval or the investor may also direct the mutual fund company to utilize only the appreciated amount for pay outs to keep the capital intact. This would help the SWP to keep running longer.

How can a DIY investor set up SWP?

A financial planner may help you create an SWP from a mutual fund however if you are a do-it-yourself investor, you may take help from calculators available on most mutual funds' websites to calculate the lumpsum that will be required to do SWP for a specified period, or vice-versa.

How to set up a tax-efficient SWP?

A withdrawal from a mutual fund scheme is treated as a redemption and will follow the applicable tax rates for equities or debt depending on the scheme chosen. But if you plan properly, you can make your withdrawals tax efficient. Like in case of debt funds, if you start your SWP immediately, before completion of 36 months the gains would be added to your income and taxed at the applicable tax rates. But if you plan early, and start withdrawing after 36 months, the gains will be treated as long term capital gains and taxed at 20% after indexation.

An early planning will be beneficial for an investor falling in the highest tax bracket.

