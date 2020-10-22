How mutual fund SWP route can offer you guaranteed monthly income

Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) in mutual funds can help you to get a regular payment or income. This facility is useful for the retired people who need regular source of inflows. The frequency of the inflows can be set at monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual, depending on an investor's requirement. An investor can set a date and choose to get a fixed sum or a variable sum on that date. Read on to understand which funds to choose for SWP, how much money should you take out using SWP, taxation and other details.