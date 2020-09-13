Mutual funds committed to following Sebi’s new norms on multi-cap schemes: AMFI

“As per rough estimates there are some 35 multi-cap funds having asset under management (AUM) of ₹1.45 lakh crore. Out of AUM corpus of multi-cap funds 17% is into mid-caps and 9% is into small-caps. Assuming there is no reclassification of schemes and if funds have to meet the new regulation of having minimum 25% into mid-caps and 25% into small-caps then roughly ₹13,000 crore should flow into mid-caps and ₹25,000 crore should flow into small-caps. Assuming the same thesis of no reclassification there could be outflows of ₹38,000 crore from large-caps," Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities said.