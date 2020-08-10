Mutual funds face a moment of truth

The view of experts stands in stark contrast to a series of debacles in debt funds, starting with the IL&FS crisis in September 2018. In the following two years, other defaults or downgrades have emerged, including DHFL, Reliance ADAG Group, Essel Group, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank and Altico. The shock closure of six schemes by Franklin Templeton affected 300,000 investors. But unlike equity, debt continues to be dominated by corporate treasuries which take a hard-headed view of the product. After panic redemptions in late April and early May, debt fund flows have recovered, particularly in low-risk categories such as banking and PSU debt. Anecdotally as well, media reports about Reliance Industries deploying money from recent stake sales into debt mutual funds suggests that corporate confidence is largely intact. Much of the debt story thus depends on whether the prevailing tax advantage over bank FDs will continue. Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) on debt funds are taxed at 20% and given the benefit of indexation, while FD interest is taxed at slab rates.