Mutual funds have to pay 15% interest for delay in redemption, dividend payment

Capital market regulator has amended mutual fund regulations with regard to transfer of dividend and redemption proceeds to unitholders. In case of delay beyond the stipulated period, mutual fund houses have to pay interest for the period of delay in transfer of redemption or repurchase or dividend to unitholders at the rate of 15% per annum along with the proceeds of redemption or repurchase or dividend.
Here are the new rules for Mutual fund transfer of Dividend Payment
-The record date shall be two working days from the issue of public notice, wherever applicable, for the purpose of payment of dividend
-The payment of dividend to the unitholders shall be made within seven working days from the record date.
Here are the new mutual fund rules for transfer of redemption or repurchase proceeds
-The transfer of redemption or repurchase proceeds to the unitholders shall be made within three working days from the date of redemption or repurchase
-For schemes investing at least 80% of total assets in permissible overseas investments, the transfer of redemption or repurchase proceeds to the unitholders shall be made within five working days from the date of redemption or repurchase.
Mutual fund AMFI, in consultation with Sebi, shall publish a list of exceptional circumstances for schemes unable to transfer redemption or repurchase proceeds to investors, along with applicable time frame for transfer of redemption or repurchase proceeds to the unitholders in such exceptional circumstances, the circular said.
