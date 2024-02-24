Mutual funds: How to tweak investment in hybrid schemes for a balanced portfolio?
Hybrid mutual funds artfully blend equity and debt, allowing investors to reap the dual benefits of growth and stability in one basket.
Mutual funds: In January 2024, investments in hybrid mutual fund schemes totaled ₹20,637 crore, marking a 37 percent increase from December 2023. Palka Arora Chopra, Personal Finance Experts suggests that a strategic approach to incorporating hybrid mutual funds in a balanced portfolio revolves around diversification across asset classes.