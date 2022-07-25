IDFC MF launches IDFC Midcap Fund, NFO to open this week. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 01:51 PM IST
- The New Fund Offer will open for subscription on July 28, and close on August 11
IDFC Mutual Fund (MF) has announced the launch of IDFC Midcap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, which aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equities and equity-linked securities in the midcap segment. The New Fund Offer will open for subscription this week on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and close on Thursday, August 11, 2022.