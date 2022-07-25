IDFC MF launches IDFC Midcap Fund, NFO to open this week. Details inside

Highlighting the rationale behind launching the IDFC Midcap Fund, Mr. Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC Mutual Fund said, “With the escalating inflationary pressures on the Indian economy, investors have realized the importance of investing in growth-oriented assets which could facilitate capital appreciation over the long term. The midcap segment demonstrates an opportunity for wealth creation over the years, a compelling risk-reward balance, and exhibits a broader sectoral representation compared to large-caps, thereby offering significant potential for growth with reasonable stability over the long term. IDFC Midcap Fund will provide investors an opportunity to benefit from the robust growth potential of fundamentally strong mid-cap companies."