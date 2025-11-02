Explained in 5 charts: Mutual funds and the art of pleasing shareholders

In general, larger fund houses have been more effective in this, as demonstrated by their lower cost-to-income ratio, notably for HDFC and SBI. The lower this ratio, the greater the extent to which an AMC’s income covers costs. So, lower values indicate greater profitability. AMCs earn revenues as a share of their AUMs. But on the other side of the equation, there are economies of scale—costs don’t rise linearly with AUM. Thus, larger fund houses tend to be more profitable. Interestingly, a bunch of smaller AMCs with similar AUMs differ sharply in cost-to-income ratios, an indication of the efficiency with which AMCs manage their operations.