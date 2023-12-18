Mutual Funds: Investors should consider these four factors before investing in flexi-caps. Details here
Flexi-cap funds have the flexibility to invest in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks based on market conditions. Investors should consider their financial goals, risk-reward, and investment horizon before choosing this category
Flexi-cap funds are allowed to invest across market caps as per the market situation. They have the flexibility to invest in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks based on market conditions. Thus, the fund manager can choose to invest in companies of different market capitalizations, depending on their assessment of the market.