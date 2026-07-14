Fund houses tread cautiously on Sebi's life-cycle funds

Mutual funds are cautious about newly introduced life-cycle funds, despite the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) pitching them as simple, goal-based investment vehicles that automatically reduce risk as investors near their financial milestones.
“Life-cycle funds have some potential in the long term. However, there is not much excitement about it since this is not a good environment for an NFO (new fund offer). This may not be the right time to start a new scheme,” said a senior executive at a fund house on the condition of anonymity.
A life-cycle fund follows a predetermined “glide path”, gradually shifting investments from growth-oriented assets such as equities towards debt as it approaches maturity.
Such funds can invest across equity, debt, gold and silver exchange-traded funds, infrastructure investment trusts, and exchange-traded commodity derivatives, with tenures ranging from 5 to 30 years.