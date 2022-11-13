Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Mutual funds market throws a mixed bag in October

Mutual funds market throws a mixed bag in October

1 min read . 11:05 PM ISTNiti Kiran
Photo: iStock

Net inflows into equity mutual funds dipped in Oct, the latest data from the AMFI released last week showed. The subdued sentiment could be gauged also in new registrations of SIP accounts, which fell around 17% sequentially during the month

The markets have turned volatile in recent months amidst a challenging global environment and the tightening of monetary policy. As a result, retail investors have turned cautious. Net inflows into equity mutual funds dipped in October, the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India released last week showed. The subdued sentiment could be gauged also in new registrations of systematic investment plans (SIP) accounts, which fell around 17% sequentially during the month. However, optimism is still there as monthly contributions into SIPs rose for the third month in a row to 13,040.6 crore in October. Meanwhile, data for new folio additions and net inflows suggest a growing risk appetite among investors with a clear shift towards the mid- and small-cap schemes. More on what the latest data shows:

Mutual funds market throws a mixed bag in October
Mutual funds market throws a mixed bag in October
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
