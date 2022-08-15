Mutual funds bet on these top midcap, smallcap stocks2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 02:20 PM IST
- Mutual Funds (MFs) added Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC Life Insurance in July
Listen to this article
In the month of July, Mutual Funds (MFs) top stock additions included Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC Life Insurance, whereas they slightly trimmed holdings in HDFC Ltd, ITC, SBI Life Insurance, and Larsen and Toubro (L&T), as per data analysed by brokerage and research firm Edelweiss.