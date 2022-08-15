Mutual funds bet on these top midcap, smallcap stocks

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net inflow of ₹23,605 crore in July compared to a net withdrawal of ₹69,853 crore in June. This was mainly on account of higher levels of redemptions from debt mutual funds. The inflow pushed the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the industry to ₹37.75 lakh crore at the end of July from ₹35.64 lakh crore at the end of June.