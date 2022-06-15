Mutual funds bought these smallcap stocks last month amid volatile markets2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 03:19 PM IST
- equity mutual funds continue to remain attractive choice for investors for the 15th straight month
Amid stock market volatility, uncertainty due to the Ukraine-Russia war and high inflation, equity mutual funds (MFs) continued to remain attractive choice for investors for the fifteenth straight month in May. In May 2022, when the Nifty fell below 16,000, inflows (ex- new fund offers or NFOs) increased to ₹18,500 crore as compared to ₹12,800 crore in April, witnessing a 45% jump.