Mutual funds bought these smallcap stocks last month amid volatile markets

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net withdrawal of ₹7,532 crore last month as compared to a net inflow of ₹72,846 crore in April. The overall outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to ₹37.37 lakh crore at the end of May from ₹38.89 lakh crore at April-end, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

