New mutual fund rule from today. How does it impact your investments?2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 09:44 AM IST
- In October last year, SEBI issued a circular that disallows pooling of funds for mutual funds
Listen to this article
Until now, whenever investments were made in mutual funds, the money would be deducted from the investor's trading account just like stocks. But, from today, pooling of funds and/or units by stock brokers in any form or manner shall be discontinued for mutual fund transactions.