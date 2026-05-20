Can mutual funds solve their KYC cost problem in-house?

“MFU is in the middle of the formation of the KYC Registration Agency and has applied for a license with Sebi while simultaneously working on the software, operations, and team. If everything goes well, we may see an industry-owned KRA by the last quarter of this financial year,” an official with direct knowledge of the matter said. “MFU is trying to bring down the entire industry’s KYC costs by at least 40%,” the official said, adding that as volumes further grow the costs can be pulled even lower.