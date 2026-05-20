Can mutual funds solve their KYC cost problem in-house?

MUMBAI: The mutual fund industry may be closing in on a structural fix to a long-running cost problem that weighs on asset manager profitability and makes small investments less viable.
MUMBAI: The mutual fund industry may be closing in on a structural fix to a long-running cost problem that weighs on asset manager profitability and makes small investments less viable.
The industry is working on creating its own KYC Registration Agency (KRA) through Mutual Fund Utility (MFU), a move that could cut know-your-customer (KYC) expenses by nearly half, according to four people aware of the discussions.
The industry is working on creating its own KYC Registration Agency (KRA) through Mutual Fund Utility (MFU), a move that could cut know-your-customer (KYC) expenses by nearly half, according to four people aware of the discussions.
If implemented, the shift would directly reduce fixed onboarding costs that AMCs must pay for every new investor, regardless of investment size, these people said.
Currently, asset management companies (AMCs) pay around ₹35 to KRA agencies for every new investor onboarded. That cost applies even to very small investments.
Take a ₹500 monthly systematic investment plan. An AMC earns roughly 0.3% annually on that investment, excluding distributor payouts and operating expenses. That works out to about ₹18 a year. At that rate, it takes nearly two years for the AMC to recover just the fixed KYC cost.
Fixed cost pressures
These fixed costs have become a structural pain point for asset managers, particularly as regulations require schemes to reduce total expense ratios as assets grow. While variable costs such as registrar and transfer agent fees and distributor commissions typically decline with scale, KYC and depository charges do not.
That mismatch has weighed on profitability across the industry, especially in smaller ticket-size investments where fixed onboarding costs form a disproportionately large share of revenue, according to experts.
MFU, a non-profit organization funded by asset management companies and formed under the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in 2015, is in the process of applying for a licence with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to become a KRA.
“MFU is in the middle of the formation of the KYC Registration Agency and has applied for a license with Sebi while simultaneously working on the software, operations, and team. If everything goes well, we may see an industry-owned KRA by the last quarter of this financial year,” an official with direct knowledge of the matter said. “MFU is trying to bring down the entire industry’s KYC costs by at least 40%,” the official said, adding that as volumes further grow the costs can be pulled even lower.
When asked, Ganesh Ram, managing director and chief executive at MFU, said, "We are exploring entering the KRA business."
At present, KRA services for mutual funds are largely handled by Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) and National Securities Depositories Ltd (NSDL).
Until now, MFU has operated as a platform allowing investors to view mutual fund holdings in one place, similar to MF Central.
Ripple effects
The competitive impact could be significant if MFU forces a repricing of the market.
If a new player significantly cuts KYC charges, incumbent providers may be compelled to lower pricing, which could affect their revenues and profitability, said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of equity research at Ventura.
If any further cuts in KYC costs materialize, the impact could be much bigger for CDSL because its subsidiary CVL contributes nearly 20% of consolidated revenue and an even higher share of profits, said Abhinav Tiwari, research analyst at Bonanza, a brokerage firm.
“For NSDL, the impact is smaller as NSDL’s overall business is much more diversified across depository services, issuer services, and other financial infrastructure activities. So the KYC business is likely less than 5% of consolidated revenue,” Tiwari added.
Beyond asset managers, lower KYC charges reduce fixed onboarding costs that feed into mutual fund schemes’ total expense ratios (TERs).
Industry experts say any reduction in fixed costs may also influence how regulators think about fee caps. TER slabs are defined by Sebi, and lower underlying costs could, over time, give the regulator more room to tighten expense limits.
Lower KYC charges reduce the fixed, per-folio onboarding cost that AMCs currently bear, which directly eases the fixed-cost squeeze on their balance sheet, said Debasish Mohanty, chief strategy officer at The Wealth Company Mutual Fund. For a business where scheme TERs are tightly capped and trail commissions are under pressure, any reduction in non-variable costs helps protect margins and frees up room for growth spends, Mohanty added.
However, the extent to which savings are passed on to investors remains uncertain, particularly in active funds where margins and distribution economics are more complex.
In index funds and large AUM schemes, AMCs pass on most structural cost savings rather than retaining the entire gain, Mohanty said.
Emails sent to CDSL and NSDL remained unanswered till press time.