Mutual funds: New SIP registrations outnumber discontinued plans; inflows hit record ₹32,490 crore

The mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) stoppage ratio declined for the fifth consecutive month in September 2026 to 78.53%, compared with 81.05% in August, indicating that new SIP registrations continued to outnumber discontinued or completed plans.

However, the ratio remained higher than the 76.27% recorded in September 2025, according to monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The stoppage ratio has been declining since May 2026, when it stood at 95.46%. The latest figures suggest an improvement in the balance between new SIP registrations and discontinued or completed plans, although the ratio remains above its year-ago level.

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New SIP registrations exceed discontinued plans The number of mutual fund SIPs discontinued or reaching the end of their tenure fell to 49.68 lakh in September from 53.82 lakh in August.

Meanwhile, new SIP registrations declined to 63.26 lakh from 66.40 lakh over the same period.

Despite the month-on-month decline in fresh registrations, new SIPs continued to exceed the number of discontinued or completed plans, helping to bring down the stoppage ratio.

The ratio is calculated by comparing the number of discontinued or completed SIPs with the number of newly registered SIPs. A ratio above 100% indicates that more SIPs are being discontinued or completed than new plans are being registered.

However, the metric does not necessarily indicate that investors are losing confidence in mutual funds. It also includes SIPs that have completed their stipulated tenure. Investors may additionally discontinue an existing plan while restructuring their portfolios or switching to another scheme.

SIP inflows touch record ₹ 32,490 crore Monthly SIP contributions rose to a record ₹32,490 crore in September from ₹32,297 crore in August, marking a marginal month-on-month increase.

On a year-on-year basis, inflows increased 11% from ₹29,361 crore in September 2025, reflecting continued investor participation through the systematic investment route.

SIP assets under management stood at ₹17.86 lakh crore at the end of September, up 0.6% from the previous month. These assets accounted for 21.6% of the mutual fund industry's total assets under management.

The number of SIP accounts contributing to investments reached 10.06 crore during the month.

"Mutual fund industry AUM declined 5.1% month-on-month to ₹82.64 lakh crore in September, primarily due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses and outflows from debt funds," said Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, as quoted by Economic Times.

"Equity mutual funds recorded inflows of ₹38,307 crore, marking the 67th consecutive month of positive inflows. SIP contributions stood at ₹32,490 crore, with 10.06 crore contributing SIP accounts during the month, reflecting continued investor participation in systematic investing."

Mutual fund folios rise; retail assets decline The total number of mutual fund folios increased to 28.62 crore in September 2026, with 27.12 lakh net folios added during the month. This represented an increase from approximately 28.35 crore folios in August.

However, retail mutual fund assets under management across equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes declined to ₹49.70 lakh crore in September from ₹51.73 lakh crore in August.

Retail folios across these categories increased to 21.82 crore from 21.62 crore over the same period.

The combination of rising retail folios and lower retail assets highlights the importance of distinguishing investor participation from the value of assets managed. While folio growth indicates continued investor engagement, asset values can fluctuate with market movements and investment flows.