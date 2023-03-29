Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Mutual Funds nomination deadline extended from March 31. Know details
Back

For the convenience of mutual funds holders, Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has extended the deadline for filling the details of the nominee from 31 March to 30 September. The mutual funds holders are required to fill details of nomination to avoid getting their accounts frozen by the next deadline.

“The requirement for nomination/ opting out of nomination for all the existing individual unit holder(s) holding mutual fund units either solely or jointly, by March 31, 2023, failing which the folios shall be frozen for debits," stated SEBI in its announcement.

The official circular further mentioned, “The provision mentioned at para 4 of SEBI circular dated June 15, 2022 with regard to freezing of folios, shall come into force with effect from September 30, 2023 instead of March 31, 2023."

The circular also mentioned asset management companies and RTAs of encouraging their customers of completing the nomination process as soon as possible before the extended deadline.

“AMCs and RTAs shall encourage the unit holder(s) to fulfil the requirement for nomination/ opting out of nomination by sending a communication on fortnightly basis by way of emails and SMS to all such unit holder(s) who are not in compliance with the requirement of nomination. The communication shall provide guidance by which the unit holder(s) can provide nomination or opt out of nomination," added SEBI.

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout