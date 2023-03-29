Mutual Funds nomination deadline extended from March 31. Know details1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:33 AM IST
As the current financial year comes to an end, SEBI has extended the last date for mutual funds holders to fill the details of nominee to 30 September. Know all the details
For the convenience of mutual funds holders, Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has extended the deadline for filling the details of the nominee from 31 March to 30 September. The mutual funds holders are required to fill details of nomination to avoid getting their accounts frozen by the next deadline.
