Mutual funds' penetration remains extremely low in India: HDFC AMC's Munot

HDFC AMC's Munot said the economy should come back to a steady recovery path with the COVID-19 curve showing signs of flattening and the nationwide vaccination drive gathering steam
NEW DELHI :
Mutual funds' penetration remains extremely low in the country despite strong growth in the past decade, HDFC Asset Management Company chief Navneet Munot said on Monday.
Addressing shareholders of the company, Munot said the economy should come back to a steady recovery path with the COVID-19 curve showing signs of flattening and the nationwide vaccination drive gathering steam.
