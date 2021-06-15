Mutual funds raise exposure to PSU banks to 15-month high in May

“So far, the impact of covid has not been as bad as forecasted by various agencies post the first lockdown. If anything, we are probably looking at a reduction in headline gross and net non-performing loans (NPLs) for the banking system. The high moratorium ratio gave a less-than-convincing signal on the eventual slippage ratio in the first year of covid," said Kotak Institutional Equities Research in a note on 7 June.