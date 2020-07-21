Debt mutual funds have cut their exposure to India's Non banking Finance Companies ( NBFCs) to almost half from a two year ago period, as underlying asset quality concerns and shaky repayment abilities, drove fund managers to sectors perceived as less risky, industry data from by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. In the past one year, the NBFC sector has faced severe asset liability mismatch with several shadow lenders struggling to raise short term money from lenders, including mutual funds. In June last year, Dewan Housing Finance Limited ( DHFL) one of India’s best known housing finance companies defaulted on a ₹225 crore payment of unsecured commercial paper payment which was due on 25 June. Also in september Altico Capital India Ltd, a lender to real estate companies defaulted on interest payments worth ₹19.9 crore highlighting the rising stress in India’s shadow banks.

According to the latest numbers from Sebi, in June mutual funds investments in debt instruments of NBFCs was at ₹1.37 lakh crore, down 48% from ₹2.64 lakh crore in July 2018. In June 2018, MFs exposure to NBFCs was at ₹2.33 lakh crore. In June last year, it was ₹2.02 lakh crore. Accordingly, the percentage share of total funds deployed by mutual funds into NBFCs also declined to 9.2% in June from 19% in July 2018.

Investment commercial papers of NBFCs had been on a consistent decline every month till May but have risen marginally in June 2020 at ₹0.54 lakh crore compared with March 2020. Post September 2018, after the liquidity crisis triggered in the NBFC space, MFs withdrew over 50% of their investments from this category. The percentage share of funds deployed by MFs in corporate debt paper of NBFCs in June have moderated to ₹0.84 lakh crore.

According to Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director, Care Ratings, confidence of investors of debt mutual funds for NBFCs was shaken up after the IL&FS crises. “Following the IL&FS crises, mutual funds withdrew their debt funds from many NBFCs, leading to an overall drying up of liquidity in the system. This lack of confidence was accentuated after the Franklin Templeton episode. However, MF’s withdrawal from NBFCs seem to have plateaued now since, currently most of the MFs exposure is to NBFCs with strong parentage or significant ownership by Government of India."

In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, closed six debt schemes due to redemption pressure and tight liquidity in the high-yield bond market.

In June 2020, the largest proportion of funds of debt asset under management (AUMs) were invested in corporate debt papers worth ₹3.59 lakh crore. This segment includes floating rate bonds, non-convertible debentures,. Compared with the previous month, assets in this category increased by over Rs.28,000 crore; and, in percentage terms, it decreased to 24.2% of debt AUMs due to increase in percentage share of treasury bills from 11.8% in May 2020 to 13.5% in June 2020.

The second highest category in which debt AUMs invested their money was commercial papers (CPs) with an inflow of ₹2.72 lakh crore. “When compared with previous month, this segment witnessed a decline of close to ₹40,000 crore and percentage share also dropped to 18.3% of debt AUMs," said Agarwal.

According to analysts at HDFC Securities, debt funds saw positive inflows in June despite being a quarter-end, when usually it witnesses high outflows.

“Debt funds with reasonable exposure to top rated papers can be looked at. Yield curve is relatively steeper in 3-5 years, medium duration funds & corporate bond funds remain attractive to aggressive investors," said HDFC Securities.

